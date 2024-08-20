Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Community by 522.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Community by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 9,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.43.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

