Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.99. 2,563,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

