Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSMW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 8,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,912. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0732 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

