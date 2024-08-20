Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,148,000 after buying an additional 34,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,601,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. 13,732,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,769. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

