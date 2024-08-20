Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,828 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,080,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

