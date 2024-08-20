Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,746,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,885,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

