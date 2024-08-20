Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes $82,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $285.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

