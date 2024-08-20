Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,233,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,882,000 after purchasing an additional 563,265 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,253,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,013,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $705.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

