Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $82.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

HOLX opened at $81.35 on Friday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Quarry LP grew its stake in Hologic by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 87.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 338,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 157,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 1,023.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,506,000 after buying an additional 815,960 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

