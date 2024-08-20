Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.04. 1,561,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.24 and its 200-day moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.