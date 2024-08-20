Horizons Wealth Management Buys 1,092 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 207,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

iShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility.

