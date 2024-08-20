Horizons Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VB traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.61. The stock had a trading volume of 483,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day moving average is $220.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
