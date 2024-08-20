Horizons Wealth Management Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO stock remained flat at $24.79 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,559. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

