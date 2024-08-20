Horizons Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.95. 1,638,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,781. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.