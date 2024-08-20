Horizons Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,639,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after buying an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after buying an additional 455,925 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,418. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.