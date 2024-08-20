Horizons Wealth Management Sells 223 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 109,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 107,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,065. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

