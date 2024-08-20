Horizons Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 58,396 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

