H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $82,605,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 52.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,492,000 after buying an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in H&R Block by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after buying an additional 758,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in H&R Block by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 782,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after buying an additional 630,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 39.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,418,000 after buying an additional 606,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

