H&T Group (LON:HAT) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

H&T Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HAT traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.21) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 401.50 ($5.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 383.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.62. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.13 million, a P/E ratio of 836.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Walker purchased 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($50,109.86). Corporate insiders own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.