HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,938 shares of company stock worth $24,451,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

HUBS stock traded down $6.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.33. The company had a trading volume of 78,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.87 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

