Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 25.6% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 278,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

