Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00. The company traded as high as C$44.80 and last traded at C$44.74, with a volume of 21530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.57.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

