i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,137.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

