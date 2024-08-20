IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Trading Down 0.1%

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.48. 177,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 97,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.49.

IBI Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

