Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IBST opened at GBX 183.95 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.95 million, a PE ratio of 9,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.46. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.60 ($2.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.03), for a total value of £46,633.08 ($60,593.92). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

