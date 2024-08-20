IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $55.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.90.

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

IDYA stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

