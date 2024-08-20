IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Reaches $28.51 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $28.51 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

