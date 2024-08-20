IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Up 3.8%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. 111,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 312,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $586.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.