Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Shares of INFN opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

