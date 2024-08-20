Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFAGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

INFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Informatica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after buying an additional 883,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after acquiring an additional 267,748 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Informatica by 439.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,265 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at $52,045,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 141,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,211.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

Informatica (NYSE:INFAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

