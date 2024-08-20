Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.11

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.11 and last traded at $132.12, with a volume of 12225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,695 shares of company stock worth $3,349,275 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 431,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,477,000 after buying an additional 75,754 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Ingredion by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

