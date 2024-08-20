Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.86 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $120.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at $875,612.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,612.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,502.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

