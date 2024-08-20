Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.86 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $120.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at $875,612.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,612.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,502.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Solutions and Support
- What is a Dividend King?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.