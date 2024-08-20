Insider Buying: Blinklab Ltd (ASX:BB1) Insider Buys 169,805 Shares of Stock

Blinklab Ltd (ASX:BB1 – Get Free Report) insider Anton Uvarov purchased 169,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,073.98 ($27,077.01).

Blinklab Stock Performance

Blinklab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blinklab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blinklab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.