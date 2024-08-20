Insider Selling: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) COO Sells 4,786 Shares of Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.19. 156,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,199. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $189.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 74.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

