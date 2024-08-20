Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $57,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 224,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

