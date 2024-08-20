Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells 9,178 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $379,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,285.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,377 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $277,909.66.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 418,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,960. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

