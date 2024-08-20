Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) SVP Sells 1,451 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

