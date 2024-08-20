Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Sells 242,601 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Klaviyo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 1,035,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KVYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KVYO
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.