Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Sells 242,601 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 1,035,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 677.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,973 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,205,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,351,000 after buying an additional 673,929 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 19.7% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,461 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

