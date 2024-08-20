Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 2,866 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $16,823.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,266,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,675.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,292. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 4.62.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.