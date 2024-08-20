Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.76

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 268319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after buying an additional 1,621,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $102,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,009 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

