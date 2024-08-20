Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 198.65 ($2.58), with a volume of 1068817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.48).

Intercede Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.19. The company has a market cap of £116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

See Also

