Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 96,162 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.90.
Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services
In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 342,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $6,730,169.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,387,182.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intercorp Financial Services
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.