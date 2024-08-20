Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 96,162 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 342,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $6,730,169.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,387,182.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $387,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 528,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

