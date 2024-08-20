International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. First Pacific Financial raised its position in International Business Machines by 7,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 654,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.49. The stock had a trading volume of 106,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.