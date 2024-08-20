Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $488.48 and last traded at $485.50. Approximately 258,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,541,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.48 and a 200 day moving average of $408.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

