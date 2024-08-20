Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 276,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
