Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.7% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.26. 29,093,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,848,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.72. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

