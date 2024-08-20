Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.26. 29,093,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,848,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.36. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.