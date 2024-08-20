Investors Purchase High Volume of Kellanova Call Options (NYSE:K)

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 334% compared to the typical volume of 4,018 call options.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,503,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $47,822,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. 2,142,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

