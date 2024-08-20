io.net (IO) Price Reaches $1.65 on Major Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. io.net has a market capitalization of $156.86 million and approximately $46.12 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, io.net has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get io.net alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.74176951 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $57,603,610.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for io.net Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for io.net and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.