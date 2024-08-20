io.net (IO) Price Reaches $1.65 on Major Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. io.net has a market capitalization of $156.86 million and approximately $46.12 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, io.net has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.
io.net Profile
io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.
Buying and Selling io.net
