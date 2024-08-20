iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,742,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 3,871,973 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

